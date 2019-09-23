Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Maintains Stake in Open Text (OTEX); American Tower Corp. (AMT) Market Valuation Rose While Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 1,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 113,360 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.18M, up from 111,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.79M shares traded or 54.25% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 219,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.62M, up from 865,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 665,549 shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 4.35 million shares. Markel Corporation owns 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 35,500 shares. Caprock invested in 0.06% or 1,524 shares. First National, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,708 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 39 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,950 shares. Middleton And Ma holds 2.12% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 66,739 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jennison Associates Llc reported 2.66 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.36% or 219,061 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Llc invested in 2,273 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv owns 2,129 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Griffin Asset Mngmt has 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Barr E S & Communications holds 0.46% or 22,843 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 73,100 shares to 296,484 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,100 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

