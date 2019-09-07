Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Maintains Position in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR); Cutler Investment Counsel Boosted Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) as Stock Rose

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.34 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 38,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 32,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 408,111 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 262,300 shares to 4.63 million shares, valued at $104.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,900 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

