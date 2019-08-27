Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lowered Its Stake in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) by $1.41 Million as Valuation Rose; Burlington Stores (BURL) Valuation Rose While Bridgeway Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 73.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 47,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 17,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 64,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 278,166 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 246,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.69 million, down from 263,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $172.45. About 360,861 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 29,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 17,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,200 were accumulated by Omers Administration. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.05% or 57,008 shares. Moreover, Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 25,577 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.14% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 5,828 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 185,381 are owned by Strs Ohio. Raymond James Trust Na reported 2,203 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 4,591 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 67 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Raymond James And Associate invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 80,675 shares.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $76.32M for 37.49 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.73% negative EPS growth.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 178,900 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $19.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 114,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,400 activity.