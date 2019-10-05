Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $2.27 Million as Stock Value Declined; Truepoint Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $642,257 as Share Price Rose

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 93.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,989 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 35,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.75M, down from 36,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY COMPANY ON MAY 20, 2016; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Noven Fin Grp owns 186 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Blue Chip Prtn has invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,078 shares. 10,680 are owned by Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Limited Partnership. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 11,275 shares. Staley Cap Advisers reported 0.76% stake. Beck Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 4,029 shares or 4.02% of their US portfolio. Hilton Limited Liability Company holds 1.57% or 6,052 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 86,670 shares. Portland Glob Advisors Llc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Garde invested in 2,591 shares. Zweig stated it has 5.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Trust Na reported 1.72% stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Salesforce Forecasts 13% Holiday E-Commerce Growth In 2019 – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Amazon Is a Buy After Its Stock Price Slump – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Got A Portfolio That Can’t Be Beat? Webull Will Give You A Tesla Or Pay Down Your Student Loans If You Prove It – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amazon Is Launching the “Climate Pledge” – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 21,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 62,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,326 shares to 12,754 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 3,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,596 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verus Finance Prtn reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Ops Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,683 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 292,647 shares or 2.35% of the stock. American Trust Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Haverford Financial Service reported 81,173 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 196,645 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fagan Associates reported 97,770 shares or 5.32% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 7.74% or 10.80M shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 5.72 million shares for 4.28% of their portfolio. Psagot Investment House has invested 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10,997 were reported by Lyons Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Eagle Ridge Inv Management owns 5.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 262,715 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).