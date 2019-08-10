Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lowered Its Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Position by $7.77 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cls Investments Stake in Csx (CSX) Boosted by $971,472

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 87.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The institutional investor held 26,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 211,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 430,636 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3401.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 13,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 3.44M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 3.50 million shares to 5.50M shares, valued at $174.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 231,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Cirrus Logic Not in Apple’s Latest AirPods? Relax. – The Motley Fool” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: CRUS,SPWR,FIVN,PS – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zillow Group (ZG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cirrus Logic Stock Could Be a Good Pick Ahead of New iPhone Launch – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CRUS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd reported 52,141 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 46,747 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 8,957 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 61,700 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 41,383 shares. Macroview Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 73 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spark Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% or 127,900 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 10,419 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 205,143 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 125,266 shares. Letko Brosseau And holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 645,389 shares. 40,211 were reported by Art Advsrs Limited Co. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.01% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Stable Earnings Picture – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cintas Corp, CSX Corp, Guardion Health – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Railroad operators, United Airlines, chipmakers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Hartford Inv Mngmt has invested 0.24% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Credit Agricole S A has 953 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 2,800 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Com Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 17,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 32,077 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prns Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Adirondack Tru holds 0.38% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 6,960 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 0.01% or 585 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,289 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 34,723 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp invested 3.97% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).