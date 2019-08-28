Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Shorts Down By 0.91%

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 82.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired 74,600 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 165,100 shares with $40.82 million value, up from 90,500 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $215.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $227.46. About 2.92 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) had a decrease of 0.91% in short interest. DB’s SI was 57.44M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.91% from 57.97 million shares previously. With 5.29 million avg volume, 11 days are for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s short sellers to cover DB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 1.69 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Said to Consider Deeper U.S. Cuts (Video); 02/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK OFFERS TO EXCHANGE ’20, ’21, ’24, ’26 USD NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Reata Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – 34OU: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CHIEF ECONOMIST PETER HOOPER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Top Asia Health-Care Banker Said to Be Leaving; 11/04/2018 – GAZPROM PAO GAZP.MM : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 220 ROUBLES FROM 210 ROUBLES; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank CEO Sewing: 2Q Revenue Environment ‘Remains Challenging’ -Prepared Remarks; 07/05/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related services and products to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.85 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Markets segment offers financial marketsÂ’ products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Corporate & Investment Banking segment provides commercial banking, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity advisory and origination, and cash management services; trade finance services comprising international trade services and products, structured trade solutions, and technology; and securities services, including trust, payment, administration, and related services for selected securities and financial transactions, as well as domestic securities custody services.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 19.29% above currents $227.46 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $270 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy”.