Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lifted Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $6.61 Million; Lrad (LRAD) Holder Northrock Partners Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 100.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,900 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19M, up from 39,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $169.59. About 2.19 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP)

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (LRAD) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 156,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 256,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Lrad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 128,229 shares traded or 89.05% up from the average. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 33.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD); 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 3,838 shares to 109,164 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 192,600 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $78.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 17,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,600 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

