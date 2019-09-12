Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lifted Its Holding in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) by $2.27 Million; Chevrontexaco (CVX) Shares Rose While Selway Asset Management Raised Position

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 77.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 113,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 258,930 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21 million, up from 145,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 10,849 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 5.44M shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csw Industrials Inc by 15,100 shares to 12,700 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,300 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity.