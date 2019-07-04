Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lifted Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding by $4.81 Million; Valuation Declined; As Amerco (UHAL) Market Value Rose, Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $1.01 Million

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 160,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 688,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.13 million, up from 527,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 2.73 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Vectren Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterPoint Energy, Inc. — VVC; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint agrees to acquire Vectren; 09/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Breaking: CenterPoint Energy substation fire reignites in Texas City Wednesday morning. Details:…; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms CenterPoint Energy’s Long-Term IDR at ‘BBB’; Revises Outlook to Stable from Positive; 24/05/2018 – Agile lnteroperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core lntegrative Communications Technologies; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 2,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,950 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, down from 21,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $378.52. About 24,436 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 24,300 shares to 496,900 shares, valued at $35.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 389,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,800 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 0.04% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 95,125 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 486 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 75,692 shares. 840,051 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 369,597 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 35,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fin Inc owns 34,518 shares. State Street stated it has 27.09M shares. Gam Ag stated it has 46,366 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 194,189 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rare Infrastructure Ltd stated it has 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated owns 2.10M shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.06% or 41,797 shares.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $8.14 EPS, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.61 million for 11.63 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer Assoc Counsel Ca reported 1.12% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 11,940 shares. Leisure Capital Management stated it has 0.51% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). First Trust Advisors LP owns 21,669 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Punch And Assoc Invest Mngmt invested in 18,950 shares or 0.6% of the stock. 781 are owned by Citadel Advsr Llc. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 9,600 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 7,136 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp accumulated 1,354 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 9,237 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% or 5,943 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Pictet Asset Limited reported 3,140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).