Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Increases Holding in International Business Machs (IBM); Marsico Capital Management Lifted Resmed (RMD) Stake by $1.28 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 43.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 10,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 34,911 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 24,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 314,881 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 09/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/08/2018; 22/05/2018 – ResMed Studies Show Remote Monitoring and Automated Resupply Improve Adherence to PAP Therapy; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.7% to A$12.10/Share by Macquarie; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–CPAP/BIPAP Masks – ResMed – 36C24818Q0300; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 134,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 203,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.01M, up from 68,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $143.16. About 2.39 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4,464 shares to 71,770 shares, valued at $14.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 12,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,990 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 32,100 shares to 82,700 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 27,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,400 shares, and cut its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF).

