Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Increased Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position by $569,733; Valuation Rose; Firefly Value Partners LP Has Cut Deere & Co (DE) Position by $336,762 as Market Value Rose

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $150.18. About 719,542 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 24,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 209,196 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 184,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 462,312 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Impact Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.5% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 387,174 were reported by Principal Grp. Eidelman Virant Cap invested in 59,400 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Mai Capital Management invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Engaged Cap Limited Com holds 54.72% or 16.86 million shares in its portfolio. First Personal Financial Services stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 616,842 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Co reported 5.10M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 10,262 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 16,720 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 49,827 shares. 60,560 were accumulated by Tradition Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 45,300 shares to 345,900 shares, valued at $95.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 183,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Monday, May 13.

