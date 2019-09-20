Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Increased Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position; Atika Capital Management Has Lowered Epam Sys (EPAM) Stake

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 30.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired 9,000 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 38,097 shares with $9.60 million value, up from 29,097 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 886,426 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) stake by 11.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as Epam Sys Inc (EPAM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 37,000 shares with $6.40 million value, down from 42,000 last quarter. Epam Sys Inc now has $10.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $186.33. About 87,038 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $61.11 million for 41.97 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,305 shares to 6,600 valued at $12.50M in 2019Q2. It also upped Roku Inc stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 132,000 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank reported 1,949 shares. C M Bidwell Ltd reported 795 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 34 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 8,037 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Com owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na owns 2,765 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP stated it has 48,164 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Halsey Associate Incorporated Ct owns 14,381 shares. 75,100 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Goelzer Investment Management Inc invested in 13,963 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 69,116 shares. 11,470 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Lpl Ltd Liability Com reported 7,674 shares. Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EPAM To Debut Open Source Contributor Index At Annual Software Engineering Conference – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPAM: A Case For Potential Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EPAM Makes Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies 2019 List – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do EPAM Systems’s (NYSE:EPAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson and has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 7.35% above currents $255.24 stock price. Becton Dickinson and had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BDX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Hp Inc stake by 51,700 shares to 3.69 million valued at $76.65M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) stake by 42,400 shares and now owns 349,400 shares. Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century Cos owns 1.20 million shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Montag A & Assocs has invested 0.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). M&R Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group accumulated 0.01% or 39,526 shares. Strs Ohio holds 232,162 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Caledonia Public Limited Liability reported 157,800 shares or 11.11% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Grp accumulated 10,716 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 2,008 are owned by Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc. 110,000 were accumulated by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co. 1.24 million are held by Cantillon Cap Management Ltd. 600 were reported by Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Com.