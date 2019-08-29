Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding; Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Huazhu Group Limited has $40 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.83’s average target is 12.49% above currents $33.63 stock price. Huazhu Group Limited had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) earned “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 15. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38.5000 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Benchmark. See Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) latest ratings:

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 139% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerson Elec Co now has $36.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 874,172 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric's (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 30/05/2018 – MOODY'S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.87 billion. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers. It has a 47.97 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, the firm had 624 leased and owned hotels, 2,471 manachised hotels, and 174 franchised hotels in operation; and 15 leased and owned hotels, and 427 manachised and franchised hotels under development.

The stock increased 1.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 486,500 shares traded. Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has declined 18.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HTHT News: 13/03/2018 – China Lodging 4Q Rev $340.4M; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING SEES 2Q REV. +24% TO +26%; 20/04/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP, LIMITED REPORTS ADS RATIO CHANGE; 13/03/2018 – CHINA LODGING COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 13/03/2018 – China Lodging Expects 2018 Net Revenue to Grow 16% to 19% From 2017; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD – REVISES UPWARD FULL YEAR NET REVENUES GROWTH ESTIMATE RANGES FROM 16%-19% TO 18%-22%; 13/03/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 0.85; 22/05/2018 – AccorHotels to decide on Huazhu board seat after Huazhu buys stake in company; 13/03/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD – COMPANY ANTICIPATES THE GROSS OPENING OF 650-700 HOTELS IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING 1Q REV. $333.4M, EST. $315.8M

More notable recent Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A -17% Earnings Drop, Did Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Really Underperform? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VAC vs. HTHT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Huazhu Group Limited Reports Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GXC, ATHM, HTHT, MOMO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : SNPS, SPLK, KEYS, ZAYO, LB, JWN, PSTG, HTHT, SQM, QADA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 27.39% above currents $59.19 stock price. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of EMR in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup.

