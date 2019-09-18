Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Holds Stake in Navient (NAVI); Edmp Has Lifted Its Stake in Meredith (MDP) by $2.48 Million as Stock Declined

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 131.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 45,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 79,412 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37 million, up from 34,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 224,486 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Posts $170M 3Q Pretax Special Items; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CUTTING 200 JOBS; 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLETE 10-Q, CITES TIME PURCHASE; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA – ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH MEREDITH CORPORATION TO DELIVER UNRIVALED AWARD AND EDITORIAL LICENSING TO CONSUMERS; 03/05/2018 – New Meredith Corporation Marks Its First Appearance At The NewFronts; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME,; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Looks to Sell Off Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – FRERER-SCHMIDT WILL BE NEW PUBLISHER OF INSTYLE, WILL ALSO OVERSEE SHAPE

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 228.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 155,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 224,036 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 68,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. It closed at $13.25 lastly. It is down 5.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 21/05/2018 – Navient Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.47; 26/04/2018 – Navient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Pioneer Credit Recovery employees and their families join Family Reading Night; 16/05/2018 – NAVIENT URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST AFL-CIO PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Navient Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVI); 04/04/2018 – NAVIENT STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 13D FILING BY CANYON CAPITAL; 26/03/2018 – Navient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 8 Days; 08/05/2018 – Navient recognized for gender diversity on its board

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 169,494 shares to 5,370 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corecivic Inc by 34,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,700 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $467,052 activity. 12,000 shares were bought by Harty Thomas H, worth $420,240.