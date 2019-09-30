Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Holds Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW); First Allied Advisory Services Trimmed Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Valuation Declined

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 1,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 23,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.49 million, down from 25,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $266.23. About 3.36M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 86,500 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.98M, up from 84,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $219.96. About 460,144 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 798 shares to 8,573 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FNCL) by 32,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 63.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX) by 55,100 shares to 15,700 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,900 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.