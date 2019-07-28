Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Holding in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Upped as Share Price Declined; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Declined While Mirador Capital Partners LP Cut Its Position by $396,768

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 8,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 51,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.64M shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration and Mortgage Practices; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IMPACT OF ASSET CAP AFTER TAXES ON NET INCOME “WILL BE LESS THAN $100 MILLION” IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – WFC STARTUP ACCELERATOR ADDS TWO EARLY STAGE COS. TO PORTFOLIO; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuse; 27/03/2018 – Elizabeth Warren wants to grill likely New York Fed president on Wells Fargo oversight; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but it’s a good business; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $191M, EST. $729.4M

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 123.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 112,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 204,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, up from 91,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.37 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,496 shares to 90,291 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 12,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.79% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 82.22M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.85% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nexus Inv Mgmt invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Citizens Commercial Bank Tru accumulated 113,113 shares. Argi Investment Service Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oakworth Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Goodwin Daniel L holds 28,800 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Management Ab invested in 0.03% or 5,858 shares. Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability holds 59,905 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Lc has 34,780 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Ltd owns 5,030 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush And, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,407 shares. Azimuth Ltd Liability owns 161,831 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 233,500 shares to 198,200 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 115,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,800 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).