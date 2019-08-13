Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Upped Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stake; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Upped Its Altria Group (MO) Holding

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 38,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 98,100 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 59,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 320,050 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Names Lloyd Austin, Meghan FitzGerald to Board; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 05/03/2018 Tenet Announces Governance Enhancements; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as `Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON IN POST ACUTE CARE SERVICES PACT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Bd Appoints Two Independent Directors

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 71,200 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 63,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 2.60 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Capital Llc has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 38 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Blackrock Inc invested in 0.01% or 10.08M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 56,465 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 19,555 shares. Panagora Asset holds 3,684 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 1.61M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Davidson Kempner Cap Management LP holds 3.79% or 4.79 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv has invested 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). The Illinois-based Cna has invested 0.08% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 66,466 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fincl Architects holds 560 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc reported 30,948 shares.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $16.23 million activity.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 8,600 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $367,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,979 shares, and cut its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs owns 0.18% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,430 shares. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 130 shares. Stifel reported 1.26 million shares. Verity Asset Mgmt holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 12,095 shares. Keating Counselors holds 18,215 shares. Df Dent Co Inc holds 4,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cognios Capital Lc has 44,128 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 18,094 shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd stated it has 14,984 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning stated it has 124,372 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 5,108 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Freestone Capital Holdings Lc stated it has 61,312 shares. Maryland Management owns 24,375 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.24% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. 20,790 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,500 shares to 19,600 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rand Plc.