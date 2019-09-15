Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Upped Its Align Technology (ALGN) Stake by $3.55 Million; Eaton Vance Management Trimmed Its Cohen & Steers (CNS) Stake by $9.69 Million

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) by 36.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 190,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% . The institutional investor held 331,410 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.05M, down from 521,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Cohen & Steers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 243,020 shares traded or 48.43% up from the average. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cohen & Steers: April 23, 2018 Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of; 07/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund Named Mutual Fund of the Year by Alerian; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC – QTRLY REVENUE $94.5 MLN VS $89.7 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(; 14/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Capital Incorporated Buys 1.7% of Vereit; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 19/04/2018 – DJ Cohen & Steers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNS); 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COHEN & STEERS’ GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUNDS TO MERGE; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q ADJ REV $94.4M

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 38.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 46,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.78M, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $177.47. About 1.21 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN)

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 35,809 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $183.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 25,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Analysts await Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CNS’s profit will be $28.81 million for 22.01 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Cohen & Steers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CNS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.01 million shares or 3.85% more from 20.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 18,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20,037 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) or 472,223 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 0% stake. 46,217 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co holds 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) or 103,949 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 0.04% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 64,220 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication stated it has 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 397 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.04% or 253,498 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd stated it has 77,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 300 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 3,516 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj had bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921 on Tuesday, August 6.