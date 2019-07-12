Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Suncor Energy (SU) Holding by $61.51 Million; Salzhauer Michael Has Cut Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $2.42 Million as Valuation Declined

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.58M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.07 million, down from 5.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 1.36 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 77.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 50,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 9.45 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, lgnite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 12/04/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S ED BLAKEY TO RETIRE AFTER 34 YEARS WITH CO; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS EDDIE CHENG JOINED FIRM AS HEAD OF INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT WITHIN MULTI-ASSET SOLUTIONS TEAM; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01B for 12.63 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 74,600 shares to 165,100 shares, valued at $40.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 58,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.20 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,300 shares to 74,587 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 33,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).