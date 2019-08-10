Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Trimmed Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Holding by $375,000 as Share Price Rose; Biogen (BIIB) Holder Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Position

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) by 62.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% . The institutional investor held 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 727,436 shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 10/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 15/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Holding(s) in Company; 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 19/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 21/04/2018 – DJ Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVR); 30/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Conversion of Securities; 30/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Invest Series UK Growth Buys Into Pets at; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Net Asset Value(s)

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638,000, down from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 877,122 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp/Plc (Usa) (NYSE:CCL) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.47 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 20,800 shares to 337,334 shares, valued at $39.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 43,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc.

