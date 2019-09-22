Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Trimmed By $2.95 Million Its Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Position; Matarin Capital Management Has Increased By $4.88 Million Its Preferred Bank/Los Angeles (PFBC) Stake

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) stake by 73.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 327,400 shares as Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT)’s stock rose 2.64%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 116,400 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 443,800 last quarter. Mobile Telesystems Pjsc now has $7.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 3.05M shares traded or 21.02% up from the average. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q REV. 117B RUBLES, EST. 115B; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q NET INCOME 10.9B RUBLES, EST. 14.70B; 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 20/03/2018 – MTS MBT.N : VTB CAPITAL LOWERS TO HOLD FROM BUY FOR DRS; 19/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS expects slight revenue growth in 2018; 15/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Placed Bonds Using Blockchain Technology; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q REVENUE 107.9B RUBLES

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased Preferred Bank/Los Angeles (PFBC) stake by 601.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc acquired 103,861 shares as Preferred Bank/Los Angeles (PFBC)’s stock rose 11.43%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 121,129 shares with $5.72 million value, up from 17,268 last quarter. Preferred Bank/Los Angeles now has $819.77 million valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 68,282 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 338,700 shares to 995,483 valued at $67.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) stake by 613,300 shares and now owns 953,600 shares. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) was raised too.

More notable recent Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Beaten-Down Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NYSE:MBT Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Mobile TeleSystems – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Mobile TeleSystems Plunge – Seeking Alpha” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mobile TeleSystems: Financially Stable But Lacks Clarity On Its Listing Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mobile TeleSystems grows profits, raises guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) stake by 5,191 shares to 147,061 valued at $13.07M in 2019Q2. It also reduced La (NYSE:LZB) stake by 27,129 shares and now owns 288,297 shares. Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:PFBC – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Preferred Bank’s (NASDAQ:PFBC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons That Make Preferred Bank (PFBC) Stock a Solid Bet – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings Nasdaq:PFBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Preferred Bank has $58 highest and $5200 lowest target. $54’s average target is 0.56% above currents $53.7 stock price. Preferred Bank had 6 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 29. B. Riley & Co downgraded the shares of PFBC in report on Wednesday, August 21 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was downgraded by DA Davidson.