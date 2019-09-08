Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lowered Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Position by $969,600 as Market Valuation Rose; Sg Capital Management Position in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Has Lifted by $4.03 Million

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 60,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 108,100 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 168,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 573,667 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 45.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 71,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The hedge fund held 230,366 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 158,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $64.52. About 61,755 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC)

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.67M for 10.40 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Renaissance Tech Lc has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 1.25 million shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 33,767 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation & has invested 0.04% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 117,727 shares. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 371,741 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 359,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Enterprise has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 67 shares. Mercer Advisers has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 273,527 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Company holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 175,300 shares to 206,800 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 35,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

