Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Metlife (MET) by $8.06 Million; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Raised Holding in Facebook (FB) as Shares Rose

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 192,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.23M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 9.87M shares traded or 112.40% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 2,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 15,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Last week, Facebook disclosed that 87 million users’ data could have been compromised as a result of the data scandal; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WILL ‘LIKELY’ CHANGE DATA METHODOLOGY OVER TIME; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Removes Popular Black Lives Matter Page for Being a Fake; 05/04/2018 – Facebook said the project is on hiatus so it can focus on “other important work, including doing a better job of protecting people’s data.”; 01/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon be able to opt out of one of Facebook’s key data gathering practices: Its collection and use of people’s web browsing history, which the company uses to sell targeted ads. #F8; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Antitrust Rebuttal Revealed in Zuckerberg Hearing Notes; 04/04/2018 – Opinion: Facebook Is Unwieldy by Design. It Needs Independent Oversight; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK UPDATES PRIVACY TOOLS, TO ALLOW USERS TO DELETE DATA; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s least valuable ‘product’ is looking more like its future; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data privacy fallout could give a boost to the online ledger underlying bitcoin: Analyst

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 172,300 shares to 230,200 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 76,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

