Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lowered Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Position By $1.66 Million; ELIS ORDINARY SHARES EUR 0 50 FRANCE (ELSSF) SI Decreased By 15.47%

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) stake by 61.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 33,900 shares as Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)’s stock declined 37.84%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 21,000 shares with $1.04M value, down from 54,900 last quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc now has $2.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.21. About 400,843 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M

ELIS ORDINARY SHARES EUR 0 50 FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) had a decrease of 15.47% in short interest. ELSSF’s SI was 278,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.47% from 329,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2781 days are for ELIS ORDINARY SHARES EUR 0 50 FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)’s short sellers to cover ELSSF’s short positions. It closed at $17.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Elis: An M&A-Driven Industry Leader – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Recap: Kase Short Selling Conference – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 04, 2018 is yet another important article.

Elis SA provides linen and workwear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in Europe and Latin America. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. The firm offers linen services, including aprons, dish towels, and glass cloths; hospitality linens; and beauty, spa, and fitness linens, as well as healthcare linens. It has a 41.18 P/E ratio. It also provides professional garments for hospitality, commerce, workshops and industry, healthcare, beauty and spas, agrifood, eco-fair, and personal protection equipment, as well as ultra-clean clothing, locker units, and automatic clothing dispensers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NUS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 43.29 million shares or 8.39% more from 39.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 60,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,845 shares. Portolan Ltd Com has 253,347 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,508 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 22,463 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 44,538 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.43% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 75,678 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 11,769 shares. Ameritas Partners accumulated 0.04% or 16,326 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 65 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 709,426 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 32,360 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 7,300 shares to 140,600 valued at $20.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 11,500 shares and now owns 24,800 shares. Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) was raised too.

Analysts await Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NUS’s profit will be $42.22M for 13.88 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.43% negative EPS growth.