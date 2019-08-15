Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lowered Its General Mls (GIS) Holding by $550,800 as Stock Rose; Zpr Investment Management Upped Its Stake in Regal Beloit (RBC) by $403,461

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 376,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.50M, down from 387,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 1.33M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 131,690 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$982.1 MLN VS HK$213.7 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group forecast; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Net $58.4M; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corp Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.071 PER UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Sees 2018 EPS $5.29-EPS $5.69; 27/04/2018 – RBC TO RAISE 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE RATE 20BPS TO 5.34% ON APR 30

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 175,300 shares to 206,800 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 145,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG).

