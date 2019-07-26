Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lowered Its Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Position by $8.84 Million; Market Value Rose; Harvest Fund Advisors Upped Stake in Nustar Energy LP (NS)

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 74,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.97 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.64. About 350,030 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.74 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315.69 million, up from 10.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 175,710 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 25.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 25,900 shares to 118,100 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 48,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Retiree-Friendly TFSA Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Edmonton as part of K-Days – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Long-Term Investments With Insane Income-Earning Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: Double Your Savings With These 3 Dividend-Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teamsters and CN sign tentative agreement NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 3.56 million shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $242.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 218,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,120 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boring but Beautiful and Bountiful Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” on May 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NuStar Energy plans to leave Europe in $270M deal – San Antonio Business Journal” published on October 30, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “New San Antonio midstream company garners $150M investment – San Antonio Business Journal” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NuStar Energy L.P. Reports 25% Increase in Net Income – Business Wire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heronetta Mgmt Lp reported 13,690 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Finance Corporation has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 179,334 shares. Regions Financial accumulated 7,200 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation has 40,906 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial reported 10,020 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.14% or 20,967 shares. 41,760 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Green Square Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.58% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Pnc Inc reported 1,937 shares. First Eagle Inv Mngmt holds 250,000 shares. Mirae Asset invested 0.31% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Dubuque National Bank And holds 787 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 12,412 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barnett reported 2,085 shares.