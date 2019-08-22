Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Tech Data (TECD) by $999,600; F&V Capital Management Cut Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $350,595 as Market Value Rose

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 6,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,375 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 106,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 5.95 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 9,800 shares as the company's stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 61,769 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 51,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 260,972 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500.

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,828 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Meeder Asset Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 23,213 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 18,968 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lsv Asset holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 1.72M shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Co accumulated 16,919 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 26,619 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc holds 2,175 shares. Qs Lc owns 54,885 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 7,700 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 5,659 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 157 shares. Jefferies Group Limited holds 0% or 2,253 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 63,800 shares to 52,600 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 214,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,700 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.