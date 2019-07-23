Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Increased Stake in Hms Hldgs (HMSY); As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake by $2.15 Million

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $255.33. About 573,808 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 26.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 318,508 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ HMS Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMSY); 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU PLANS SALE UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL INTL. GROUP; 02/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM ( “BUYBACK”) IN RESPECT OF COMPANY’S GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (“GDRS”); 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.72 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

