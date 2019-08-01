Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $2.58 Million; Paradigm Capital Management Has Upped Position in Cutera (CUTR) as Share Value Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cutera Inc. (CUTR) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 409,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The institutional investor held 834,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, up from 424,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cutera Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.79M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 72,643 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 48,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 617,089 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.28M, up from 568,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 8.21 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CUTR shares while 22 reduced holdings.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $474,431 activity.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 102,900 shares to 5.60M shares, valued at $54.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 25,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,473 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769. $233,080 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 78,500 shares to 56,500 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 127,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,100 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings.