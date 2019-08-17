Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Decreased K12 (LRN) Holding By $584,800; Shorts at Vericel (VCEL) Raised By 1.61%

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) had an increase of 1.61% in short interest. VCEL’s SI was 6.13M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.61% from 6.03M shares previously. With 576,400 avg volume, 11 days are for Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s short sellers to cover VCEL’s short positions. The stock increased 4.68% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 401,515 shares traded. Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) has risen 91.20% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VCEL News: 05/04/2018 – Vericel Investor Day Scheduled By Trout Group for Apr. 11; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vericel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCEL); 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 12/03/2018 Vericel to Host Analyst and Investor Day on April 11, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Vericel Corp Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/03/2018 – Vericel Reports Publication of Results from the Phase 3 SUMMIT Extension Study Demonstrating Sustained Clinical Benefit of MACI Out to Five Years; 08/05/2018 – Vericel 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 17/05/2018 – Vericel 31.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Buys New 1% Position in Vericel

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased K12 Inc (LRN) stake by 41.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 17,200 shares as K12 Inc (LRN)’s stock declined 1.16%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 24,600 shares with $840,000 value, down from 41,800 last quarter. K12 Inc now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 259,101 shares traded or 3.14% up from the average. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 30/05/2018 – Ohio Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 14/05/2018 – Insight School of Oklahoma to Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremony; 16/05/2018 – K12 Inc.: Reduces Outstanding Shr Count by Approximately 5 %; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 23/04/2018 – Georgia Cyber Academy Opens Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 24/05/2018 – K12 Launches Statewide Career Technical Education Online Public School in Oregon; 29/05/2018 – Minnesota Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 25/04/2018 – K12 Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Beíjing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc; 07/05/2018 – Arkansas Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, makes, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company has market cap of $720.31 million. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy.

Among 2 analysts covering Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vericel Corp has $24 highest and $22 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 44.00% above currents $16.32 stock price. Vericel Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) rating on Thursday, March 7. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $23 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Thursday, June 20. BTIG Research maintained the shares of VCEL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of VCEL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vericel to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vericel Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2019 Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vericel to Present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Thursday, August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL), The Stock That Soared 736% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vericel Corp (VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) stake by 12,800 shares to 47,200 valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 230,080 shares and now owns 294,900 shares. Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.09% or 123,687 shares. Hood River Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 442,900 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). D E Shaw & Company has invested 0.05% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Company has invested 0.01% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 67,401 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 440,436 shares. G2 Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 154,304 shares. Blackrock stated it has 2.66M shares. Aperio Gru Lc owns 11,612 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 34,100 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Company Limited has 0.01% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Amer Century Companies owns 0.01% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 215,619 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 288,902 shares or 0.01% of the stock.