Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Decreased Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding as Stock Rose; Edmp Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $311,796 as Valuation Declined

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 5,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 38,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 44,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 3.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 60.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 163,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 107,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 270,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heathbridge Capital Mngmt Limited holds 6.01% or 538,575 shares. Moreover, Hills Comml Bank Tru Company has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 1.50 million shares. Menlo Llc stated it has 93,988 shares. 4.49M were reported by Voya Inv Mgmt. Palouse Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.45% or 73,437 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Ltd owns 28,040 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Godsey And Gibb Associate reported 12,417 shares. Papp L Roy And holds 0.28% or 33,031 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 2.40M shares. Clal Enter Hldgs Limited holds 1.02M shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc reported 371,649 shares stake. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, First Retail Bank And Tru Of Newtown has 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,928 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.65 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.27 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 66,200 shares to 117,300 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 86,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).