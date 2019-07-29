Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Decreased Its Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Position by $25.61 Million; Stock Rose; Dupont Capital Management Holding in Evercore A (EVR) Lifted by $2.34 Million

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Evercore Inc A (EVR) by 63.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 25,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,083 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 40,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Evercore Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.39. About 286,664 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 20.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 711,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 571,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 327,638 shares traded or 27.97% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 215.79% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IMO’s profit will be $459.35 million for 11.38 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 12,600 shares to 60,300 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 42,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,026 shares to 11,434 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 20,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,639 shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.97 million activity. 20,668 shares were sold by Walsh Robert B, worth $1.85M.