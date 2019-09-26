Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Decreased Harsco (HSC) Stake by $936,900 as Stock Price Rose; Hawkeye Capital Management Has Upped Its Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Position

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 285,693 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $768,000, down from 62,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 420,770 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – DEAL FOR £45 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC); 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income of $45 Million to $50 Million

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $72,473 activity.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 101,900 shares to 591,200 shares, valued at $51.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 101,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 1.07% more from 67.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 97,524 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 12,286 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.01% or 1.07M shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 14,303 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). S&Co invested in 0.04% or 12,120 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 131 shares. Captrust Advsr has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). 650,704 are held by Principal Finance Gru Inc. First Manhattan reported 27,670 shares. 649,650 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P. Charles Schwab reported 0.01% stake. Greenwood Associates Lc stated it has 0.14% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 6,900 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC).

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $28.90 million for 13.42 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harsco Signs a Seven Year, $38 Million Contract in Oman – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harsco Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:HSC – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Harsco Metals and Minerals Becomes Harsco Environmental NYSE:HSC – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Harsco Corporation (HSC) Signs Three Multi-Year Add-on Contracts With JSW Steel – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matrix Service and Rayonier Advanced Materials among Energy/Materials gainers; Taronis Technologies and Alexco Resource among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.