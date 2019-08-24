Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Cut Holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $109.54 Million; As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rose, Dupont Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 10.04 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727.96M, down from 11.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 1.14 million shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 40.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 8,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 30,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.01 million, up from 21,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 244,486 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 28,469 shares to 10,126 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies C by 8,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,833 shares, and cut its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Soluti (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt Co holds 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 8,980 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 750 shares. 18,381 are held by Brinker Cap Incorporated. Alkeon Lc holds 488,904 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp owns 6,225 shares. 346,190 were accumulated by Tcw Inc. Brant Point Investment Management Limited Liability reported 0.73% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Driehaus Management Lc reported 16,270 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company invested in 43,731 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Com accumulated 51 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 56,705 shares. Farallon Limited Liability Corp invested in 416,759 shares. National Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.11% stake.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks Surge After U.S. Postpones China Tariffs – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Great Safe Haven You Arenâ€™t Thinking Of – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Revealed: The Best Bank to Buy This Earnings Season – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Super Stocks for RRSP Retirement Savers – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) vs. Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “RRSP Investors: Is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Q3 Earnings Preview: Toronto-Dominion Bank – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38 billion for 10.35 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.