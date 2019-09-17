Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Fortinet (FTNT) as Market Valuation Declined; As Becton Dickinson&Co (BDX) Shares Rose, Holder Regent Investment Management Has Raised Its Position

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 5017.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 140,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 143,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 796,809 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson&Co (BDX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 2,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 5,456 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 3,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson&Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $258.41. About 512,608 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cgi Inc by 3,700 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $173.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 26,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,500 shares, and cut its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

