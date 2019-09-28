Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Boosted By $1.84 Million Its B2gold (BTG) Stake; NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NMI Holdings has $34 highest and $26 lowest target. $30’s average target is 11.32% above currents $26.95 stock price. NMI Holdings had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of NMIH in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 12 by FBR Capital. See NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Neutral Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Initiates Coverage On

12/04/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $26 Downgrade

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased B2gold Corp (BTG) stake by 180.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired 613,300 shares as B2gold Corp (BTG)’s stock rose 19.55%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 953,600 shares with $3.80M value, up from 340,300 last quarter. B2gold Corp now has $3.33B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 8.37M shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Canopy Growth Corp stake by 307,400 shares to 9,200 valued at $486,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 47,600 shares and now owns 220,400 shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) was reduced too.

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “B2Gold reveals positive exploration results at Mali project – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B2Gold: FY 2018 Review And FY 2019 Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B2Gold: Starting To Look Attractive Again – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “B2Gold Presents A Great Financial Profile – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why B2Gold Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 223,444 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NMI Holdings, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 58.83 million shares or 0.43% less from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 50 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). C M Bidwell And Assocs has 0.05% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 1,815 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd invested 0.06% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 18,091 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 136,945 shares. 6,450 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 52,545 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 22,543 shares. Northern reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 2,573 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Corp has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 410,272 shares.