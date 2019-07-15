Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Decreased Position in Metlife (MET) by $8.06 Million as Stock Rose; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $7.44 Million as Stock Price Rose

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 192,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.23 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 1.49 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.9. About 17.57 million shares traded or 33.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Fined Millions by Hong Kong Regulator; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Banking One of Top Three Most Used Apps by Americans, 2018 Citi Mobile Banking Study Reveals

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Group Ltd Llc has invested 2.9% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Interstate Retail Bank has 18,818 shares. Css Limited Liability Com Il holds 13,901 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Citizens Northern Corporation holds 1.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 29,870 shares. Kazazian Asset accumulated 71,323 shares or 6.17% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication reported 0.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bb&T Ltd Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 318,399 shares. Sadoff Management Ltd Com invested in 3.27% or 612,866 shares. Sit Associate invested in 6,350 shares. Nomura Inc invested in 0.57% or 2.11M shares. Scotia Cap owns 588,774 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Jones Finance Lllp holds 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 195,961 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.45 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14,000 shares to 398,200 shares, valued at $38.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Finance holds 0.52% or 57,490 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.13% or 742,648 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 586,769 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 5.22M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 16,724 shares. Cutler Mgmt Ltd Com holds 179,553 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 7,572 shares in its portfolio. 230,540 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd Co. 769 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Clean Yield Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 945 were accumulated by Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp owns 243 shares. Salem Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 41,655 shares. Capital Mngmt Associate reported 7,200 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 484,783 shares in its portfolio.