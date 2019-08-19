Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Decreased Magellan Health (MGLN) Holding by $877,500 as Market Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Trimmed Its Stake by $842,184 as Shares Rose

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 10,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 24,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $68.69. About 68,685 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $211.1. About 19.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 11,674 shares to 204,887 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,900 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

