Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Decreased Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Ehealth (EHTH) Stock Value Rose, White Pine Capital Decreased Holding by $2.58 Million

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 39.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 41,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 63,745 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, down from 105,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.56% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 1.28M shares traded or 157.96% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 51.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 19,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 18,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 2.03 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 58,754 shares to 94,186 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 35,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Management Lc accumulated 232,927 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc invested in 553,298 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc reported 51,360 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Piedmont holds 0.01% or 4,746 shares. Illinois-based Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 17,405 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0% or 13,350 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 35,900 are owned by Swiss Bankshares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 59,954 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 48,584 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atika Capital Mgmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 93,000 shares. Par Capital Management reported 0.61% stake.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $210,095 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 11,700 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.87% or 313,271 shares. Moore Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 110,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Luminus Mngmt Lc reported 164,492 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Amer Intl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Rnc Limited Liability Company holds 91,925 shares. 9,250 were accumulated by Triangle Securities Wealth. 27,168 were accumulated by Group Inc Inc One Trading L P. Verity Asset holds 0.63% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 7,885 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.07% or 106,723 shares in its portfolio. Whittier reported 0.1% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 83,000 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 78,179 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling Incorporated owns 0.42% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 34,758 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 37,800 shares to 51,600 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI).

