Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Decreased Its Manulife Finl (MFC) Position by $5.77 Million as Stock Value Declined; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Has Lowered Its Stake by $955,472

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 8,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 25,219 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 33,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 807,258 shares traded or 10.66% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 262,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 4.63 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.71M, down from 4.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 1.11 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%; 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 265,300 shares to 499,700 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 477,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 14.92 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6,630 shares to 94,520 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 12,229 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd stated it has 3,000 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 15,194 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 19,633 shares or 0.36% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.12% or 861,503 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 149 shares or 0% of the stock. M&R Management holds 0.13% or 5,475 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Inc holds 49,900 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tru Co Of Vermont holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 8,067 shares. Pinnacle Prtn Inc owns 0.05% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 5,544 shares. Somerset Trust invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Savant Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,380 shares. Farmers National Bank invested in 2,890 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Sit Associates owns 1,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.