Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Decreased Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding by $7.97 Million as Stock Value Declined; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position in Tenet Healthcare (THC) by $15.50 Million

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 284,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 403,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.55 million, down from 688,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 4.96 million shares traded or 15.38% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy U.S. Midwest Utility Vectren for $72 a Share; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren, sources say [20:49 BST05 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Vectren Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterPoint Energy, Inc. — VVC; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q REV. $3.16B, EST. $2.73B; 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint agrees to acquire Vectren; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Scott Prochazka Will Serve as Pres and CEO of Combined Co

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 5.57M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.00M, up from 4.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 1.05 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TENET HEALTHCARE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK TO STABLE F; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Implements Additional Governance Enhancements; 26/04/2018 – TENET BOUGHT REMIAINING 15% OF USPI FROM WCAS; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Withdrawn Its Proposal to Amend the Company’s Bylaws That Would Allow Hldrs to Take Action by Written Consent Without a Meeting; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 507,208 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $37.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gores Metropoulos Inc by 105,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 51,102 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 162,400 shares. Glenview Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 17.92 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Cwm Limited owns 150 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 10,097 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,800 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Principal Financial has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Sei Invs Co holds 0.03% or 397,614 shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd reported 90,235 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Perceptive Ltd Limited Liability Company has 300,633 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Grp One Trading Lp has 0.02% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 114,060 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc accumulated 310,799 shares.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $19.76 million activity.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.98M for 17.05 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

