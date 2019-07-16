Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Cut Its Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Holding by $1.26 Million; United Parcel Services (UPS) Holder Boston Research & Management Upped Its Position

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 30.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 628,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 40.59% or $0.4343 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6357. About 39.31 million shares traded or 674.90% up from the average. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 56.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUEST FROM MONGOLIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION AUTHORITY TO PROVIDE INFORMATION RELATING TO OYU TOLGOI; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING MEETING WITH SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Net $110.9M; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD TRQ.TO SAYS CEO JEFF TYGESEN TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD QTRLY SHR $0.04; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REVIEWED MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,896 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 2.13 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 20,800 shares to 337,334 shares, valued at $39.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 53,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N..

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.