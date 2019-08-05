Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Cut Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Position by $13.78 Million; Share Value Declined; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Position Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 178.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 38,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 21,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 2.29 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto reviewing all relationships with Rusal; 15/05/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO calls for ‘United Nations of the mining world’; 15/03/2018 – Former Lazard Banker’s Home Said to Be Raided in Rio Tinto Probe; 20/05/2018 – RIO TINTO -REMUNERATION COMMITTEE APPROVED 50% DEFERRAL OF ANNUAL BONUS AWARDED UNDER 2017 SHORT TERM INCENTIVE PLAN FOR MEMBERS OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Rio Tinto and Alcoa announce world’s first carbon-free aluminium smelting process; 13/05/2018 – Sipa Resources Says Farm-in Deal Signed With Rio Tinto, Valued at up to Circa US$59M; 10/04/2018 – Rio Tinto reviewing Rusal ties to comply with U.S. sanctions; 13/05/2018 – RIO TINTO TO FARM IN TO KITGUM PADER PROJECT UGANDA; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SEC REQUESTS COURT TO DISMISS RIO TINTO, TWO FORMER EXECS’ COMPLAINT IN ITS ENTIRETY – COURT FILING

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 54.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 233,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 198,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86M, down from 431,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.91% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 3.60 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance invested in 0.05% or 287,463 shares. Tcw Group Inc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.09 million shares. Westfield Mngmt Lp reported 2.97M shares stake. 362,521 are owned by Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Ws Mngmt Lllp stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee Lp has invested 1.67% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Chesley Taft And Associates Lc holds 33,167 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 643,967 were reported by South Texas Money Ltd. 4,157 are owned by Cim Investment Mangement. Castleark Management Ltd Com reported 137,903 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 355,785 were accumulated by Adams Natural Res Fund. Jennison Assocs Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 420,994 shares. Cap Advsrs Lc invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc Inc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 217,885 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc owns 700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 3.50M shares to 5.50 million shares, valued at $174.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG) by 33,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

