Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Cut By $8.06 Million Its Metlife (MET) Position; Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering HudBay Minerals (TSE:HBM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. HudBay Minerals had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of HBM in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by BMO Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Monday, March 18. Scotia Capital maintained Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by IBC on Sunday, February 24. Barclays Capital maintained Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) rating on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $11 target. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of HBM in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. See Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) latest ratings:

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 11.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 192,000 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 1.44 million shares with $61.23M value, down from 1.63M last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $43.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 5.33 million shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) stake by 153,900 shares to 364,122 valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) stake by 13,500 shares and now owns 24,300 shares. Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12 with “Hold”. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 721,498 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Foster And Motley owns 33,363 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated stated it has 28,401 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr stated it has 164 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.19% or 199,904 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Llc reported 19,691 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 17,209 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Board has invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Meritage Port has 90,265 shares. Markston Limited Company invested 0.46% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Btr Management holds 1.24% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 150,975 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru accumulated 9,925 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 1.20 million shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.14% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, United States.

The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 1.21M shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB

