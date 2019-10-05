Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Boosted Position in Arrow Electrs (ARW) by $759,700 as Valuation Declined; U S Bancorp (USB) Market Value Rose While Lynch & Associates Boosted Position

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 9,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 106,428 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, up from 96,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 3.48M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 64,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, up from 53,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 917,432 shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,500 shares to 20,300 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,600 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

