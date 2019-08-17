Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Boosted Its United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Holding; Sterling Construction Co Has 1.53 Sentiment

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) stake by 11.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired 3,800 shares as United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR)’s stock declined 20.20%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 37,400 shares with $4.39 million value, up from 33,600 last quarter. United Therapeutics Corp Del now has $3.57B valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.37. About 291,241 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 30/03/2018 – UTHR: IMPLANTABLE REMODULIN NDA ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics

Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 72 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 47 sold and trimmed stock positions in Sterling Construction Co Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 20.44 million shares, up from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sterling Construction Co Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 37 Increased: 41 New Position: 31.

The stock increased 2.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 239,538 shares traded or 57.44% up from the average. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c

Sterling Construction Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil construction firm in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, California, Hawaii, and other states in the United States. The company has market cap of $292.17 million. The firm builds, repairs, and reconstructs transportation infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, and light rail; and water infrastructure projects comprising water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems. It has a 12.13 P/E ratio. It primarily serves the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 4.61% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for 303,825 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 198,605 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Willis Investment Counsel has 1.27% invested in the company for 230,900 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.08% in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 400,018 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,400 activity.

Among 8 analysts covering United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. United Therapeutics has $27300 highest and $9000 lowest target. $127.67’s average target is 56.90% above currents $81.37 stock price. United Therapeutics had 16 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 1. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $109 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Ladenburg. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg Thalmann given on Thursday, August 1. UBS upgraded the shares of UTHR in report on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca, a California-based fund reported 7,257 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 17,200 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Omers Administration owns 3,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,649 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 43,130 shares. Natixis reported 37,580 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 0% or 1,793 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 4,121 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation reported 0% stake. The Georgia-based Gw Henssler Assoc has invested 0.04% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Riverhead Capital Management Lc has 0.15% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 31,750 shares. Smithfield accumulated 31 shares.