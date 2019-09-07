Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 11.46 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Xencor Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Xencor Inc. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. Xencor Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

On the other hand, Xencor Inc.’s potential upside is 14.91% and its average target price is $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 86.1%. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.