Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility and Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. XBiotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 68.18% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, XBiotech Inc. has 20.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.