Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 28.91 N/A -2.00 0.00

Demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility & Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc. on the other hand, has 2.36 beta which makes it 136.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 11.5 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Synlogic Inc.’s average price target is $2, while its potential downside is -15.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Synlogic Inc. has 25.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.