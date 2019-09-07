Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.00 N/A -5.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.